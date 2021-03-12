Menu

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to extension

Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:43:02-05

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere.

According to the NFL Network and ESPN, Brady signed a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension, which has him tied to the reigning Super Bowl champions through the 2022 season.

On Friday, the quarterback took to social media to let everyone know he was ready to chase his eighth Super Bowl title.

According to ESPN, the move saves the Bucs $19 million of salary-cap space this year.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl championship last month, leading Tampa Bay past the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

At 45, Brady is now the oldest player in NFL history.

