Tiger Woods to play in golf tournament with his son later this month

Will mark first public rounds since car crash
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:44:48-05

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will return to the links later this month to play in a tournament in Florida with his son.

Woods said he would play in the PNC Championship in Orlando alongside his son, Charlie, on Dec. 16. It will be his first round of public golf since he suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash early this year.

"Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Woods tweeted.

