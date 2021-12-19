Watch
Sports

Actions

Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Scott Audette
Tiger Woods, right, talks with his son Charlie Woods on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.<br/><br/>
Tiger Woods and son at PNC Championship Golf.PNG
Posted at 6:12 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 18:12:53-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Daly and his college son won the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son make them work for it.

Woods and his son set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and were tied for the lead on the back nine. But they couldn't birdie the par-5 closing hole.

John Daly II is a freshman at Arkansas. He joined his father in making a key birdie at the 16th to regain the lead.

The two-putt birdie at the end gave them a 57 in the scramble. They set a tournament record at 27 under to win by two.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.