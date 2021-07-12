Tampa Bay Lightning and fans celebrate championship with boat parade

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team took the Stanley Cup for a boat ride on Monday as they celebrated their recent championship with their fans.

Players took turns holding the Stanley Cup trophy high over their heads as their boats cruised down the Hillsborough River.

Thousands of fans converged on the river for today's boat parade.

At one point, players took the Stanley Cup for a victory lap on a jet ski, weaving through tight boat traffic and giving the fans a closer look at the coveted trophy.

Although the trophy was passed from boat to boat and there were a few shaky moments on the handoffs, no one appeared to toss the trophy like quarterback Tom Brady did with the Lombardi trophy earlier this year after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens last week to claim their back-to-back championship victory.

