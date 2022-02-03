These Florida athletes will be headed to Super Bowl LVI

Not surprisingly, there are several players with Florida ties who will be participating in the Super Bowl.
Seven players on the Cincinnati Bengals roster either hail from or played college football in Florida, while 11 Los Angeles Rams players either played high school or college football in the Sunshine State.
Both teams will meet Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. The game will be televised on WPTV.
Here's a look at the Florida athletes who will be suiting up for the AFC and NFC champions later this month.
Bengals Roster
Vernon Hargreaves III
Position: Cornerback
High School: Tampa
College: Florida
NFL Draft: No. 11 overall pick in 2016
Resume: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-19), Houston Texans (2019-21)
Status: Backup
Notable: claimed off waivers by Bengals in November
Trey Hendrickson
Position: Defensive End
High School: Apopka
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL Draft: third-round pick in 2017
Resume: New Orleans Saints (2017-20)
Status: Starter
Notable: signed 4-year, $60 million contract in March; leads team with 11 sacks
Fred Johnson
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Royal Palm Beach
College: Florida
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2019
Resume: Pittsburgh Steelers (2019)
Status: Backup
Notable: played in five games, starting one
Evan McPherson
Position: Kicker
High School: Fort Payne, Alabama
College: Florida
NFL Draft: fifth-round pick in 2021
Resume: Rookie
Status: Starter
Notable: kicked game-winning field goals at Tennessee Titans, at Kansas City Chiefs in playoffs to help team reach Super Bowl
Wyatt Ray
Position: Defensive End
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
College: Boston College
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2019
Resume: Tennessee Titans (2020)
Status: Backup
Notable: recorded sack in season opener
Auden Tate
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Tampa
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: seventh-round pick in 2018
Resume: Drafted by Bengals
Status: Injured Reserve
Notable: caught one touchdown in seven games this season; placed on IR in December with calf injury
Mitchell Wilcox
Position: Tight End
High School: Tarpon Springs
College: South Florida
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2020
Resume: signed with Bengals as undrafted free agent
Status: Backup
Notable: recorded three receptions for 16 yards in season opener; hasn't played since
Rams Roster
Cam Akers
Position: Running Back
High School: Clinton, Mississippi
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2020
Resume: first player drafted by Rams in 2020
Status: Backup
Notable: activated off IR in December; rushed for 154 yards in two playoff games this season
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Miami Northwestern
College: Louisville
NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2021
Resume: first player drafted by Rams in 2021
Status: Injured Reserve
Notable: played in eight games before being placed on IR in November
Jacob Harris
Position: Tight End
High School: Palm Harbor
College: Central Florida
NFL Draft: fourth-round pick in 2021
Resume: drafted by Rams
Status: Injured Reserve
Notable: placed on IR after season-ending injury in November
Buddy Howell
Position: Running Back
High School: Coral Gables
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018
Resume: Houston Texans (2018-20)
Status: Backup
Notable: promoted from practice squad in October; placed on IR in December; activated off IR in December
Van Jefferson
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Brentwood, Tennessee
College: Florida
NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2020
Resume: drafted by Rams
Status: Starter
Notable: recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns this season
Sony Michel
Position: Running Back
High School: American Heritage (Plantation)
College: Georgia
NFL Draft: No. 31 overall pick in 2018
Resume: New England Patriots (2018-20)
Status: Backup
Notable: traded to Rams in August; rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns this season
Sharrod Neasman
Position: Safety
High School: Sarasota
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2016
Resume: Atlanta Falcons (2016-20), New York Jets (2021)
Status: Practice Squad
Notable: signed to practice squad in January
Brandon Powell
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Deerfield Beach
College: Florida
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018
Resume: Detroit Lions (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2019-20)
Status: Backup
Notable: activated from practice squad in December; returned punt 61 yards for touchdown against Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Ramsey
Position: Cornerback
High School: Brentwood, Tennessee
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: No. 5 overall pick in 2016
Resume: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2019)
Status: Starter
Notable: traded to Rams in October 2019; selected to fifth consecutive Pro Bowl
Matthew Stafford
Position: Quarterback
High School: Tampa
College: Georgia
NFL Draft: No. 1 overall in 2009
Resume: Detroit Lions (2009-20)
Status: Starter
Notable: traded to Rams in March; tied franchise record for most single-season touchdown passes (41); set single-season franchise record for completions (404) and passing yards (4,886)
John Wolford
Position: Quarterback
High School: Jacksonville
College: Wake Forest
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018
Resume: signed with New York Jets as undrafted free agent but released before season
Status: Backup
Notable: played in three games this season
There are five former Gators who are participating in this year's Super Bowl. That ties LSU for the most players from a college team represented in Super Bowl LVI.