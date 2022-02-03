Watch
These Florida athletes will be headed to Super Bowl LVI

Several Bengals, Rams players with Florida ties on rosters
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Los Angeles Rams running back Buddy Howell and Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson are some of the players with Florida ties headed to Super Bowl LVI.
Not surprisingly, there are several players with Florida ties who will be participating in the Super Bowl.

Seven players on the Cincinnati Bengals roster either hail from or played college football in Florida, while 11 Los Angeles Rams players either played high school or college football in the Sunshine State.

Both teams will meet Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. The game will be televised on WPTV.

Here's a look at the Florida athletes who will be suiting up for the AFC and NFC champions later this month.

Bengals Roster

Vernon Hargreaves III

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, Jan. 9, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is carted off the field after an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Position: Cornerback
High School: Tampa
College: Florida
NFL Draft: No. 11 overall pick in 2016
Resume: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-19), Houston Texans (2019-21)
Status: Backup
Notable: claimed off waivers by Bengals in November

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Jan. 15, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Position: Defensive End
High School: Apopka
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL Draft: third-round pick in 2017
Resume: New Orleans Saints (2017-20)
Status: Starter
Notable: signed 4-year, $60 million contract in March; leads team with 11 sacks

Fred Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson, Jan. 2, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) celebrates with teammates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Royal Palm Beach
College: Florida
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2019
Resume: Pittsburgh Steelers (2019)
Status: Backup
Notable: played in five games, starting one

Evan McPherson

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates after kicking 52-yard FG at Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship, Jan. 30, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Kicker
High School: Fort Payne, Alabama
College: Florida
NFL Draft: fifth-round pick in 2021
Resume: Rookie
Status: Starter
Notable: kicked game-winning field goals at Tennessee Titans, at Kansas City Chiefs in playoffs to help team reach Super Bowl

Wyatt Ray

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Wyatt Ray, Jan. 2, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Wyatt Ray runs for a play against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Position: Defensive End
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
College: Boston College
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2019
Resume: Tennessee Titans (2020)
Status: Backup
Notable: recorded sack in season opener

Auden Tate

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate scores TD at Detroit Lions, Oct. 17, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate looks back after a 7-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit.

Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Tampa
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: seventh-round pick in 2018
Resume: Drafted by Bengals
Status: Injured Reserve
Notable: caught one touchdown in seven games this season; placed on IR in December with calf injury

Mitchell Wilcox

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox, Jan. 15, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 26-19.

Position: Tight End
High School: Tarpon Springs
College: South Florida
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2020
Resume: signed with Bengals as undrafted free agent
Status: Backup
Notable: recorded three receptions for 16 yards in season opener; hasn't played since

Rams Roster

Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, Jan. 23, 2022
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers runs with the ball during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Position: Running Back
High School: Clinton, Mississippi
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2020
Resume: first player drafted by Rams in 2020
Status: Backup
Notable: activated off IR in December; rushed for 154 yards in two playoff games this season

Tutu Atwell

Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell, Sept. 12, 2021
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Miami Northwestern
College: Louisville
NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2021
Resume: first player drafted by Rams in 2021
Status: Injured Reserve
Notable: played in eight games before being placed on IR in November

Jacob Harris

Los Angeles Rams tight end Jacob Harris, Nov. 7, 2021
Los Angeles Rams tight end Jacob Harris enters the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Tight End
High School: Palm Harbor
College: Central Florida
NFL Draft: fourth-round pick in 2021
Resume: drafted by Rams
Status: Injured Reserve
Notable: placed on IR after season-ending injury in November

Buddy Howell

Los Angeles Rams running back Buddy Howell, Dec. 26, 2021
Los Angeles Rams running back Buddy Howell runs during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Position: Running Back
High School: Coral Gables
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018
Resume: Houston Texans (2018-20)
Status: Backup
Notable: promoted from practice squad in October; placed on IR in December; activated off IR in December

Van Jefferson

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson, Jan. 30, 2022
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson catches the ball during the first half of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Brentwood, Tennessee
College: Florida
NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2020
Resume: drafted by Rams
Status: Starter
Notable: recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns this season

Sony Michel

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel, Jan. 2, 2022
Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball during the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore.

Position: Running Back
High School: American Heritage (Plantation)
College: Georgia
NFL Draft: No. 31 overall pick in 2018
Resume: New England Patriots (2018-20)
Status: Backup
Notable: traded to Rams in August; rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns this season

Sharrod Neasman

New York Jets safety Sharrod Neasman, Dec. 19, 2021
New York Jets safety Sharrod Neasman runs on the field during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Position: Safety
High School: Sarasota
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2016
Resume: Atlanta Falcons (2016-20), New York Jets (2021)
Status: Practice Squad
Notable: signed to practice squad in January

Brandon Powell

Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandon Powell, Dec. 21, 2021
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Deerfield Beach
College: Florida
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018
Resume: Detroit Lions (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2019-20)
Status: Backup
Notable: activated from practice squad in December; returned punt 61 yards for touchdown against Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Jan. 23, 2022
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts to the snap during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Position: Cornerback
High School: Brentwood, Tennessee
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: No. 5 overall pick in 2016
Resume: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2019)
Status: Starter
Notable: traded to Rams in October 2019; selected to fifth consecutive Pro Bowl

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Jan. 30, 2022
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Quarterback
High School: Tampa
College: Georgia
NFL Draft: No. 1 overall in 2009
Resume: Detroit Lions (2009-20)
Status: Starter
Notable: traded to Rams in March; tied franchise record for most single-season touchdown passes (41); set single-season franchise record for completions (404) and passing yards (4,886)

John Wolford

Los Angeles Rams QB John Wolford, Jan. 23, 2022
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford walks onto the field during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Position: Quarterback
High School: Jacksonville
College: Wake Forest
NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018
Resume: signed with New York Jets as undrafted free agent but released before season
Status: Backup
Notable: played in three games this season

There are five former Gators who are participating in this year's Super Bowl. That ties LSU for the most players from a college team represented in Super Bowl LVI.

