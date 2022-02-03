These Florida athletes will be headed to Super Bowl LVI

Not surprisingly, there are several players with Florida ties who will be participating in the Super Bowl.

Seven players on the Cincinnati Bengals roster either hail from or played college football in Florida, while 11 Los Angeles Rams players either played high school or college football in the Sunshine State.

Both teams will meet Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. The game will be televised on WPTV.

Here's a look at the Florida athletes who will be suiting up for the AFC and NFC champions later this month.

Bengals Roster

Vernon Hargreaves III

David Richard/AP Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is carted off the field after an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Position: Cornerback

High School: Tampa

College: Florida

NFL Draft: No. 11 overall pick in 2016

Resume: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-19), Houston Texans (2019-21)

Status: Backup

Notable: claimed off waivers by Bengals in November

Trey Hendrickson

Emilee Chinn/AP Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Position: Defensive End

High School: Apopka

College: Florida Atlantic

NFL Draft: third-round pick in 2017

Resume: New Orleans Saints (2017-20)

Status: Starter

Notable: signed 4-year, $60 million contract in March; leads team with 11 sacks

Fred Johnson

Jeff Dean/AP Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) celebrates with teammates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Royal Palm Beach

College: Florida

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2019

Resume: Pittsburgh Steelers (2019)

Status: Backup

Notable: played in five games, starting one

Evan McPherson

Charlie Riedel/AP Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Kicker

High School: Fort Payne, Alabama

College: Florida

NFL Draft: fifth-round pick in 2021

Resume: Rookie

Status: Starter

Notable: kicked game-winning field goals at Tennessee Titans, at Kansas City Chiefs in playoffs to help team reach Super Bowl

Wyatt Ray

Emilee Chinn/AP Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Wyatt Ray runs for a play against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Position: Defensive End

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

College: Boston College

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2019

Resume: Tennessee Titans (2020)

Status: Backup

Notable: recorded sack in season opener

Auden Tate

Duane Burleson/AP Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate looks back after a 7-yard reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit.

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Tampa

College: Florida State

NFL Draft: seventh-round pick in 2018

Resume: Drafted by Bengals

Status: Injured Reserve

Notable: caught one touchdown in seven games this season; placed on IR in December with calf injury

Mitchell Wilcox

Jeff Dean/AP Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 26-19.

Position: Tight End

High School: Tarpon Springs

College: South Florida

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2020

Resume: signed with Bengals as undrafted free agent

Status: Backup

Notable: recorded three receptions for 16 yards in season opener; hasn't played since

Rams Roster

Cam Akers

Alex Menendez/AP Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers runs with the ball during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Position: Running Back

High School: Clinton, Mississippi

College: Florida State

NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2020

Resume: first player drafted by Rams in 2020

Status: Backup

Notable: activated off IR in December; rushed for 154 yards in two playoff games this season

Tutu Atwell

Kyusung Gong/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Miami Northwestern

College: Louisville

NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2021

Resume: first player drafted by Rams in 2021

Status: Injured Reserve

Notable: played in eight games before being placed on IR in November

Jacob Harris

Kyusung Gong/AP Los Angeles Rams tight end Jacob Harris enters the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Tight End

High School: Palm Harbor

College: Central Florida

NFL Draft: fourth-round pick in 2021

Resume: drafted by Rams

Status: Injured Reserve

Notable: placed on IR after season-ending injury in November

Buddy Howell

Stacy Bengs/AP Los Angeles Rams running back Buddy Howell runs during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Position: Running Back

High School: Coral Gables

College: Florida Atlantic

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018

Resume: Houston Texans (2018-20)

Status: Backup

Notable: promoted from practice squad in October; placed on IR in December; activated off IR in December

Van Jefferson

Mark J. Terrill/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson catches the ball during the first half of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Brentwood, Tennessee

College: Florida

NFL Draft: second-round pick in 2020

Resume: drafted by Rams

Status: Starter

Notable: recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns this season

Sony Michel

Nick Wass/AP Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball during the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore.

Position: Running Back

High School: American Heritage (Plantation)

College: Georgia

NFL Draft: No. 31 overall pick in 2018

Resume: New England Patriots (2018-20)

Status: Backup

Notable: traded to Rams in August; rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns this season

Sharrod Neasman

Lynne Sladky/AP New York Jets safety Sharrod Neasman runs on the field during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Position: Safety

High School: Sarasota

College: Florida Atlantic

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2016

Resume: Atlanta Falcons (2016-20), New York Jets (2021)

Status: Practice Squad

Notable: signed to practice squad in January

Brandon Powell

Kevork Djansezian/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Deerfield Beach

College: Florida

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018

Resume: Detroit Lions (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2019-20)

Status: Backup

Notable: activated from practice squad in December; returned punt 61 yards for touchdown against Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Ramsey

Alex Menendez/AP Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts to the snap during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Position: Cornerback

High School: Brentwood, Tennessee

College: Florida State

NFL Draft: No. 5 overall pick in 2016

Resume: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2019)

Status: Starter

Notable: traded to Rams in October 2019; selected to fifth consecutive Pro Bowl

Matthew Stafford

Mark J. Terrill/AP Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Position: Quarterback

High School: Tampa

College: Georgia

NFL Draft: No. 1 overall in 2009

Resume: Detroit Lions (2009-20)

Status: Starter

Notable: traded to Rams in March; tied franchise record for most single-season touchdown passes (41); set single-season franchise record for completions (404) and passing yards (4,886)

John Wolford

Alex Menendez/AP Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford walks onto the field during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Position: Quarterback

High School: Jacksonville

College: Wake Forest

NFL Draft: undrafted in 2018

Resume: signed with New York Jets as undrafted free agent but released before season

Status: Backup

Notable: played in three games this season

There are five former Gators who are participating in this year's Super Bowl. That ties LSU for the most players from a college team represented in Super Bowl LVI.