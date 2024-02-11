Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl to see Travis Kelce, Chiefs play 49ers

LAS VEGAS — Pop star Taylor Swift completed her epic trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl.

She walked through security along with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-time Grammy winner is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She flew across nine time zones and the international dateline to arrive about two hours before kickoff.

She walked in wearing a black dress with a red jacket slung over her shoulder.

Her whirlwind trip will continue later in the week, when she flies back across the Pacific to resume her tour with shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.