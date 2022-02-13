Watch
Super Bowl LVI preview: Bengals vs. Rams

Cincinnati's roster mostly unknown, while Los Angeles has star power
Morry Gash/AP
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals team helmets flank the Vince Lombardi Trophy outside SoFi Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 07:23:30-05

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide.

The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block.

Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door.

Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older.

Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similarities.

It might be the differences that, well, make the difference Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Oh, yeah, that happens to be the Rams' new home.

