NFL denies trying to stop Eminem from kneeling during Super Bowl halftime show

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — 50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and Eminem dramatically took a knee.

The show brought about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits.

Chris O'Meara/AP Dr. Dre, from left, performs with Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent during halftime of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

As his rendition of "Lose Yourself" ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season. Other players followed suit, and the move created widespread cultural controversy. Kaepernick would be out of the league soon after.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

"We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Chris O'Meara/AP 50 Cent performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

50 Cent, not among the announced performers, started his "In Da Club" while hanging upside inside one of the rooms.