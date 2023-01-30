Chiefs to take on Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game 23-20 on Sunday.

Playing on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes put his team on his back when they needed it most. The game was tied 20-20 with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter when Mahomes scrambled to put the Chiefs into field goal range.

Kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hits the winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals with 3 seconds to play in the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Eagles had a much easier time in the NFC Championship game, defeating the 49ers 31-7. Philadelphia took advantage of injuries to the 49ers' quarterbacks.

Seth Wenig/AP Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first quarter of the NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Brock Purdy, who was the team's third-string quarterback, was injured in the first quarter. His replacement, Josh Johnson, suffered a second-half concussion, forcing the 49ers to bring Purdy back in. San Francisco's offense was stuck running the ball and unable to successfully mount enough offense to keep up with Jalen Hurts and the strong offensive core of the Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.