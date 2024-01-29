Watch Now
SportsSuper Bowl

Actions

In nod to Taylor Swift, American Airlines unveils Flight 1989 from Kansas City to Las Vegas for Super Bowl

Return Flight 87 numbered after jersey number of Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after AFC Championship, Jan. 28, 2024
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Julio Cortez/AP
Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10.
Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after AFC Championship, Jan. 28, 2024
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 09:13:17-05

MIAMI — Taylor Swift was born in 1989. Travis Kelce wears jersey No. 87.

American Airlines took notice.

Whether you're a Swiftie or a member of Chiefs Kingdom, if you need flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, a few flight numbers might catch your eye.

Flight 1989 is scheduled to run twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, both departing at 12:30 p.m. local time. After the game, Flight 87 leaves Las Vegas for Kansas City at 12:20 a.m. local time on Feb. 12.

These aren't regularly scheduled flights, either.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after AFC Championship, Jan. 28, 2024

Entertainment

Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with kiss

Stephen Whyno
8:16 PM, Jan 28, 2024

"You could say that after tonight's games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas," American Airlines said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. "To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do."

It wasn't just Swift and Kelce whose numbers are now flight numbers. There are three Flight 15 offerings, which happen to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' jersey. Flight 15 from Kansas City to Las Vegas is on Feb. 8. The same flight number, this time going from Vegas to Kansas City, is offered Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

There's also a Flight 1521, combining the numbers of Mahomes and safety Mike Edwards. That one is running from Kansas City to Las Vegas once.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)