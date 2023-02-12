5 things to know about Super Bowl LVII

Here are five things to know when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

From Philadelphia to Kansas City

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will face his former team in the Super Bowl for the first time.

Reid was head coach of the Eagles for 14 seasons from 1999 to 2012, leading Philadelphia to six NFC East Division titles, nine playoff appearances, a 140-102-1 overall record and a trip to the Super Bowl during the 2004 season.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid smiles prior to answering a question during a Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, news conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

His 130 regular-season wins in the "City of Brotherly Love" are more than any other coach in franchise history.

"Listen, I had 14 great years there," Reid recently said about Philadelphia. "I loved every minute of it. It's a great organization. I still am close with the people there. It was great to see the kids that we had drafted that are now these veteran players – All-Pro players – on that team. I had the chance to give them a hug, and now we go our separate ways and get ready to play."

History-making quarterbacks

This will be the first time in Super Bowl history that two Black quarterbacks are in the starting lineup.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making his third Super Bowl appearance, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is making his Super Bowl debut.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Ed Zurga Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates with teammates while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoists the AFC championship trophy after both teams advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes has split his previous two Super Bowl starts, helping the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl to cap the 2019 season at Hard Rock Stadium and falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next season at Raymond James Stadium.

They'll also make history by becoming the youngest quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl. Mahomes is 27 years and 148 days old, while Hurts is 24 years and 189 days old.

Mahomes will also surpass Brady as the youngest quarterback to ever start three Super Bowls in his career.

Super Kelce Bros.

This is the first time two brothers from opposing sidelines will play each other in Super Bowl history.

Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have played on the same field together before, when they were teammates in college at Cincinnati.

Ed Zurga/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, exchange jerseys after a game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 27-20.

Older brother Jason, 35, won his first Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 season, while younger brother Travis, 33, got his first Super Bowl victory two years later. Whichever team wins Sunday will have one more ring to show off when they get together at the family dinner table.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, said she's staying neutral, rooting for whichever team has the ball at the time (since both sons are on offense). She offered some words of wisdom earlier this week when asked why she thinks her story resonates with so many people.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Donna Kelce, mother of the Kelce brothers, arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.

"I think it's because I represent moms and dads that work every day to make sure their kids can do what they love to do," she said. "Whether it's sports or art or music or whatever they decide to do. They do within their means, and they try to make sure that their child can accomplish what they want to accomplish and try to get to their dreams or have their dreams come true. And, so, I think I represent that if you work hard enough and you persevere through life and you try your hardest, don't listen to anybody. If you truly believe you want to do something, you can do it."

Technically, two brothers have faced off in a Super Bowl before, but they were wearing headsets. The Baltimore Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, beat the San Francisco 49ers, coached by Jim Harbaugh, 34-31 to win Super Bowl XLVII.

Special Connection

Speaking of Travis Kelce, Mahomes has thrown 13 postseason touchdown passes to him, trailing only Brady and Rob Gronkowski (15) for the most postseason touchdowns between a quarterback-tight end pair in NFL history.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20.

The Chiefs duo have also connected for 1,129 yards in their postseason careers, trailing only Brady and Gronkowski (1,389) at their positions.

It's also the fourth-most yards in postseason history by a quarterback-receiver pair, trailing Brady and Julian Edelman (1,442), when they were with the New England Patriots, and Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin (1,169), during their time together with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sack Masters

The Eagles, who led the NFL with 70 sacks, and Chiefs, who ranked second with 55, combined for 125 regular-season sacks, which is the most-ever by Super Bowl opponents.

Chris Szagola/AP Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) celebrates his sack with defensive end Josh Sweat (94) and defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) during a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will try to become the sixth team to lead the NFL in sacks and win the Super Bowl in the same season.

Watch Super Bowl LVII starting at 6:30 p.m. on WFLX Fox 29.