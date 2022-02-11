5 cities that should host future Super Bowls

When the NFL granted a waiver so that MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, could host Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, there was hope that other outdoor venues in cold-weather cities might have an opportunity to one day stage the big game. Although it hasn't happened yet, widening the list of potential cities would certainly make the bidding process more interesting.

Here are five cities that are sure to be super hosts if presented with the opportunity.

Charlotte

Brian Westerholt/AP Fans attend a game between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

There's plenty of revelry to be had outside Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte. Divided into four wards, uptown Charlotte is home to more than 250 restaurants and 50 late-night establishments. Keep your eyes open and you may just spot a famous rocker at the now-internationally known Thirsty Beaver Saloon (or, maybe you won't). And for those who like to drive fast and live dangerously, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is just a short stroll away.

Chicago

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP This is a general overall view of the exterior of Soldier Field before a game between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago.

This is one of the great American cities, yet Chicago remains the largest market not to have hosted a Super Bowl. It's no secret that NFL owners favor warmer climates and modern stadiums, leaving antiquated Soldier Field on the outside looking in, but throw all that aside and imagine a Super Bowl played in the elements at the oldest stadium in the league. Coupled with halftime performances by some Chicago blues legends (maybe even including the Dan Aykroyd and John Goodman incarnations of the Blues Brothers), a Super Bowl at historic Soldier Field could be one for the ages.

Kansas City

Orlin Wagner/AP Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional-round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.

A Super Bowl in Kansas City could just be the best tailgating ever for the NFL's signature event. Technically, NFL owners already awarded Kansas City a Super Bowl, contingent upon the installation of a rolling roof over Arrowhead Stadium. But when the measure failed to find enough voter support, the Chiefs withdrew their request to host Super Bowl XLIX. Still, can't you just smell that Kansas City barbecue?

Nashville

Mark Humphrey/AP People tailgate outside Nissan Stadium before an NFL divisional-round playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

If a Super Bowl played in the Music City didn't have the greatest collection of musicians assembled on stage for any halftime show, it would be a real letdown. The epicenter of the country music scene can be found along Broadway, just across the Cumberland River from Nissan Stadium. There you can take your pick of honky-tonk bars, from Tootsie's Orchid Lounge (the musical birthplace of Willie Nelson) to The Stage on Broadway, where there's always live music to be heard. It's also within walking distance to the Ryman Auditorium (former home of the Grand Ole Opry) and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Seattle

Ben VanHouten/AP Fans attend a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle.

There's so much to see and do in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Home of the 12th Man, Lumen Field provides a picturesque view of downtown Seattle and Elliott Bay. The closest Seattle has come to hosting a Super Bowl was when the Pro Bowl was played there in 1977. Seattle's proximity to Canada should also be a selling point to the NFL as it continues to attract an international football audience. Tourist destinations include the Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture, Pike Place Market and the Freemont Troll (which was featured in a scene from the 1999 movie "10 Things I Hate About You). Plus, who wouldn't want a halftime show featuring Seattle grunge bands Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden sharing the stage with Sir-Mix-a-Lot?