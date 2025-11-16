Sunday Strong provides free fitness classes for people with intellectual disabilities

VERO BEACH, Fla. — In 2016, Laura Radocaj decided to make a change.

"The NIH (National Institute of Health) recommends 150 minutes of exercise a week, and this population, 90 percent, is not getting that," said Radocaj, the founder of Sunday Strong. That population she refers to is individuals with learning disabilities.

She noticed that when she and her sister, who has an intellectual disability, would be in the gym, there was a need for fitness courses for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Watch below how Sunday Strong is changing lives through inclusive fitness programs:

Sunday Strong: Free fitness classes for people with intellectual disabilities

That's when she took action and founded Sunday Strong.

"Oh, Sunday Strong is amazing, it's like a really good workout group where we go running," said Sunday Strong athlete Gabe Shemo.

"Ballet, reading group, CrossFit, and Zumba," said fellow Sunday Strong athlete Bella Pernice.

The classes are free and allow those 16 and up with special needs to come out and have some fun.

This week's fun landed Sunday Strong at the Vero Beach Basketball court for hoops lessons and a game.

"They were good," said Pernice.

"It was fun, this is my second time doing this. I learned how to do some cool moves and stuff and how to shoot the ball," said Shemo.

While the Sunday Strong athletes had a ball, it was the Vero Beach basketball team that said the day was one for the books.

"I got family that's in that predicament, so just making them smile and just having fun with them just makes my day," said Vero Beach basketball co-captain Jeremiah Sanders.

His fellow co-captain Andre Ferguson added, "It was incredible, and it was a great experience. Making them laugh and making them have fun out here."

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

