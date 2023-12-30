Scenes from 2023 Orange Bowl in pictures

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis walks off the field before the Orange Bowl game between Florida State and Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell claps as his players warm up for the Orange Bowl against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart prepares to run onto the field with his players before the Orange Bowl game against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP

Injured Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis watches his teammates warm up before the Orange Bowl game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Georgia running back Kendall Milton runs for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next