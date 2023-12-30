Watch Now
Scenes from 2023 Orange Bowl in pictures

The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs meet in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis on crutches before Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2023 Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis walks off the field before the Orange Bowl game between Florida State and Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Lynne Sladky/AP Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell claps before Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2023 Florida State head coach Mike Norvell claps as his players warm up for the Orange Bowl against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and players prepare to take field at Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2023 Georgia head coach Kirby Smart prepares to run onto the field with his players before the Orange Bowl game against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Lynne Sladky/AP Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis on crutches watching teammates practice before Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2023 Injured Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis watches his teammates warm up before the Orange Bowl game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton scores 15-yard TD run in first quarter of Orange Bowl vs. Florida State Seminoles, Dec. 30, 2023 Georgia running back Kendall Milton runs for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Orange Bowl against Florida State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.Photo by: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

