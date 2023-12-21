Watch Now
SportsSports Photo Gallery

2023 Boca Raton Bowl fanfare

South Florida Bulls and Syracuse Orange fans converge at FAU Stadium for the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl.

RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl logo on display during 2023 game at FAU Stadium The Boca Raton Bowl logo is on display during the game, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV Doug Mosley, executive director of Boca Raton Bowl, walks onto field before game, Dec. 21, 2023 Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl, walks onto the field before the start of the game, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV 2023 Boca Raton Bowl Howard Schnellenberger trophy, MVP trophies and helmets of South Florida Bulls and Syracuse Orange on display before game The Howard Schnellenberger Championship Trophy, MVP trophies and the helmets of the participating South Florida Bulls and Syracuse Orange are on display before the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV USF Bulls fan poses for photo with Syracuse Orange fans at Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023 A USF Bulls fan from Fort Pierce poses for a photograph with Syracuse Orange fans from Fort Lauderdale before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV USF Bulls cheerleaders pose for photo at 2023 Boca Raton Bowl USF cheerleaders pose for a photograph before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV Rocky the Bull, USF Bulls mascot, poses for photo before Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023 Rocky the Bull, the mascot of the South Florida Bulls, poses for a photograph before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV Syracuse Orange mascot shows off lettering before 2023 Boca Raton Bowl The Syracuse Orange mascot shows off its lettering before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV Syracuse Orange mascot poses for photo at 2023 Boca Raton Bowl The Syracuse Orange mascot poses for a photograph before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV Syracuse Orange mascot prepares to lead team out of tunnel at Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023 The Syracuse Orange mascot prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV Syracuse Orange mascot stands in front of interim head coach Nunzio Campanile before start of Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023 The Syracuse Orange mascot stands in front of interim head coach Nunzio Campanile before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Photo by: Peter Burke/WPTV

2023 Boca Raton Bowl fanfare

close-gallery
  • RoofClaim Boca Raton Bowl logo on display during 2023 game at FAU Stadium
  • Doug Mosley, executive director of Boca Raton Bowl, walks onto field before game, Dec. 21, 2023
  • 2023 Boca Raton Bowl Howard Schnellenberger trophy, MVP trophies and helmets of South Florida Bulls and Syracuse Orange on display before game
  • USF Bulls fan poses for photo with Syracuse Orange fans at Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023
  • USF Bulls cheerleaders pose for photo at 2023 Boca Raton Bowl
  • Rocky the Bull, USF Bulls mascot, poses for photo before Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023
  • Syracuse Orange mascot shows off lettering before 2023 Boca Raton Bowl
  • Syracuse Orange mascot poses for photo at 2023 Boca Raton Bowl
  • Syracuse Orange mascot prepares to lead team out of tunnel at Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023
  • Syracuse Orange mascot stands in front of interim head coach Nunzio Campanile before start of Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023

Share

The Boca Raton Bowl logo is on display during the game, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl, walks onto the field before the start of the game, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
The Howard Schnellenberger Championship Trophy, MVP trophies and the helmets of the participating South Florida Bulls and Syracuse Orange are on display before the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
A USF Bulls fan from Fort Pierce poses for a photograph with Syracuse Orange fans from Fort Lauderdale before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
USF cheerleaders pose for a photograph before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
Rocky the Bull, the mascot of the South Florida Bulls, poses for a photograph before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
The Syracuse Orange mascot shows off its lettering before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
The Syracuse Orange mascot poses for a photograph before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
The Syracuse Orange mascot prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
The Syracuse Orange mascot stands in front of interim head coach Nunzio Campanile before the start of the Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21, 2023, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.Peter Burke/WPTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next