World Cup 2026: Here's how to apply to be a volunteer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The 2026 World Cup in North America is less than a year away, and FIFA is looking for volunteers to help with the big event.

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium is one of 16 cities hosting matches for the world's biggest sports event.

FIFA is taking volunteer applications now through September.

Everyone applying must be 18 years old at the time of filing their application. You will need to speak English, but additional languages are a plus.

You must also commit to eight shifts between June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026.

Click here for more details and how to apply.