Wellington Soccer Club sees record registrations as World Cup excitement builds in South Florida

WELLINGTON, Fla. — More than 840 children have registered to play with the Wellington Soccer Club for the upcoming season, a record turnout that coaches and organizers attribute to growing World Cup excitement across South Florida.

WATCH BELOW:

Wellington Soccer Club hits record sign-ups ahead of World Cup

At Greenview Shores Park, boys and girls are training with their sights set on the sport's biggest stage. For 9-year-old Parker, the dream is already taking shape.

"I want to be like Allende when I grow up, he's my favorite player," Parker said.

Parker has his sights set on going pro like Argentinian soccer star Tadeo Allende, who now plays for Inter Miami.

Patrick Zuta, the club's director of coaching, has taught the sport for more than 25 years. He said soccer offers young players far more than athletic development.

"Soccer provides not only exercise but also a way of life for the kids to be part of a team, camaraderie. Some of them remain friends for life," Zuta said.

Read more of our World Cup, soccer coverage

As the World Cup approaches, the Wellington Soccer Club is seeing its biggest registration turnout yet. Zuta said the surge in interest is a pattern that repeats every four years.

"We wait four years for a World Cup. I mean, it's huge," Zuta said. "We're fortunate that we have Messi here at Inter Miami. We can go watch the best player in the world."

The Wellington Soccer Club is one of many organizations across the area experiencing the spike. For the kids on the field, though, the draw goes beyond any tournament.

"Get a ball and go play. Join a team and have fun," Zuta said.

Parker agreed, describing what keeps him coming back each season.

"Spending time with my friends. I meet new people every year. Every time we have a game, I'm really excited," Parker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.