Uruguay defeats Saudi Arabia in first-ever World Cup match at Miami Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Uruguay fans packed Miami Stadium in blue and white for a historic night of international soccer in South Florida.

WATCH BELOW: 'It's honestly really great and I always wanted to see a World Cup,' Catalina Sanboy says

Miami Stadium's first World Cup match: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

Uruguay faced Saudi Arabia in the first-ever World Cup match played at Miami Stadium on Monday, marking a milestone moment for South Florida as a host city of the 2026 World Cup.

Fans from around the world filled the stands, bringing the energy, culture, and passion that make the tournament unlike any other sporting event.

"It was awesome, a great experience, it was electric every time someone scored, even if they didn't score, the crowd was electric," Mark Tarich said.

Uruguay supporters dominated the atmosphere, draping the stadium in blue and white and turning the venue into what felt like a home match for the South American nation.

"It's absolutely crazy, it's the first time I get to see my country in the World Cup, it's crazy," Fernando Manitto said.

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For many fans, the World Cup being held in the United States made the experience especially meaningful.

"It's honestly really great, and it's accessible for all the people living in America right now, and I always wanted to see a World Cup," Catalina Sanboy said.

Fans described soccer as something that transcends the game itself.

"It unites all families like it's such an important part of the Hispanic culture," Sanboy said.

"It's not like baseball, it's not like football, it's not like hockey it's not ordinary you can wear any jersey just like me and you'll fit in with the others," Tarich said.

Uruguay returns to Miami Stadium this Sunday to face Cape Verde, who drew Spain in their opening match.

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