Portugal's national soccer team set to begin World Cup training in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens is about to welcome its second soccer powerhouse ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow.

On Wednesday, media members who cover Portugal's national team arrived at North County District Park for a debriefing ahead of the team's arrival. The session was led by those who serve as intermediaries between the team and the press.

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Portugal to begin training for World Cup in Palm Beach Gardens

Media coordinator Marco Carvalho said the goal is a smooth experience for everyone involved.

"We have to work with the media, with all the media to have a great World Cup," Carvalho said.

Carvalho, who has been in his role for three decades, said he has been impressed with the Palm Beach Gardens setup.

"In World Cup, in Europeans, I think it's a good spot, a very good spot," Carvalho said.

Tim Ford, sports and special facilities director, is among those responsible for building the team's temporary home.

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"Trying to put the final touches on the site," Ford said.

Portugal will train on fields adjacent to those England has been using for the past week. Ford said hosting England first has helped the city prepare for Portugal's arrival.

"Each one we host, we get to know the intricacies of what each team is looking for and each time it seems we tightened down and dial in more. We feel really good but at the same time we try not to get complacent," Ford said.

Security will also be extra tight around the facility when the team arrives.

I was given access to the team's training center at the back end of the complex, but Portugal has asked that video not be published until Saturday, so the team can have a first look at its first practice.

WPTV

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