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Portugal looking for quick change after draw against Congo DR

Portugal and Uzbekistan will face off Tuesday
Team Portugal in Palm Beach Gardens
John Barron/WPTV
Portugal practices at Gardens North County District Park on June 19, 2026.
Team Portugal in Palm Beach Gardens
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PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Gardens North County District Park is serving as the home base for team Portugal, as they took to the practice pitch to get ready for their second matchup.

Portugal practices in Palm Beach Gardens ahead of next match

Their opening round was surprising to so many, after they ended things 1-1 against DR Congo.

Now, it’s time for this squad to step up and grab three point against Uzbekistan in the next match.

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“Obviously, there is a lot of speculation, and naturally, when the results aren't what we want, it is normal for that speculation to triple,” said Portugal center-back Rúben Dias. "I think the most important thing for us is to keep our feet firmly on the ground, and I believe this will help make that happen.”

Luckily, Portugal is tied for second place as Columbia was the only team in Group K to grab a win in the opening match. Portugal and Uzbekistan will face off on Tuesday at 1pm.

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