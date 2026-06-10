'One of my favorite sports': Author explains soccer's growing appeal to American fans in new book

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An author is sharing his passion for soccer and explaining why America's relationship with the world's most popular sport continues to evolve.

WATCH BELOW: 'Soccer is one of my favorite sports,' Nick Greene tells WPTV's Jon Shainman

Author Nick Greene explains soccer's growing appeal in America

Nick Greene, author of "How to Watch Soccer Like a Genius," believes Americans are already embracing soccer more than many realize. His book examines the beautiful game through the perspectives of agronomists, architects, computer scientists and other experts.

Soccer's Simple Appeal Drives Growth

"Soccer is one of my favorite sports, if not my favorite sport," Greene said during a recent interview with WPTV's Jon Shainman. "You have this game that is the simplest game, you just need a ball and you don't even need grass."

Green points to significant milestones that sparked American interest in soccer, particularly events from the 1990s. The 1994 World Cup held in the United States, the launch of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the 1999 U.S. Women's World Cup victory all contributed to the sport's domestic growth, according to Green.

From Individual Play to Team Strategy

The sport has evolved dramatically since its early days, Green explained. Soccer's transformation from individual-focused play to sophisticated team strategies reflects broader changes in how the game is understood and appreciated.

"The first modern players in the 1860s and 1970s were aristocratic gentlemen in England, and they weren't used to sharing and they played, as one player famously said, 'purely for my own pleasure,'" Green said.

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Why This Matters Now

As soccer continues gaining popularity in the United States, understanding the sport's complexity and appeal becomes increasingly relevant for American audiences. Green's expert-driven approach offers readers new ways to appreciate tactical elements that might otherwise go unnoticed during matches.

World Cup Goals and Future Growth

Looking ahead to future World Cup tournaments, Green wonders about the sport's trajectory in America. He questions whether the goals involve maintaining steady growth or pushing soccer "to the stratosphere" as a major American spectacle.

Green hopes his book will give readers a deeper appreciation for soccer's nuances and strategic elements that make it compelling to billions of fans worldwide.

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