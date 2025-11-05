Inter Miami's Luis Suárez suspended for decisive MLS playoff match against Nashville

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi won't have longtime teammate Luis Suárez alongside him for a match that could end Inter Miami's season on Saturday.

Suárez has been suspended for Saturday's series-deciding playoff game against Nashville SC, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday, for his actions in Game 2 of the series — specifically, kicking Nashville's Andy Nájar — this past weekend.

Suárez was also fined an undisclosed amount, MLS said. Inter Miami must win on Saturday in Game 3 of the series with Nashville or its season will end.

MLS' disciplinary committee said Suárez's "violent conduct" in the 71st minute of the match on Nov. 1 merited the suspension, even though no foul was called against him on the play. By MLS rules, the committee can unanimously agree to issue a suspension even if no foul was called in real time.

Suárez reached out with his right leg and struck Nájar, with neither one anywhere near the ball.

MLS suspended Suárez earlier this season for three league matches after he was caught spitting at someone during a melee following Inter Miami's loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 31. Leagues Cup also suspended Suárez for six future matches in its tournament; MLS took action even though the acts that marred the finish of that game were not in a league match.

Suárez has served suspensions on three other occasions during his career for biting opponents.

Additionally, MLS said Wednesday that Inter Miami defender Ian Fray has been fined for "violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment" during the Nashville match last weekend. The amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Inter Miami won Game 1 of the series, then dropped Game 2 at Nashville. Inter Miami failed to get out of the first round last season, dropping a Game 3 at home to Atlanta.

Messi played with Suárez — whose status for 2026 and beyond isn't certain — as well as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba for years with Barcelona. Suárez followed Busquets and Alba to Inter Miami after Messi stunned many in the soccer world by choosing to sign with Inter Miami midway through 2023.

Messi has extended his contract through 2028. Busquets and Alba are retiring when this Inter Miami season ends.