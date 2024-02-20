Watch Now
DRV PNK Stadium renamed Chase Stadium ahead of 2024 Inter Miami season

Fort Lauderdale stadium has been home to Inter Miami since 2020
DRV PNK Stadium at night for 'The Unveil' after Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami, July 16, 2023
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Fans in the stands at DRV PNK Stadium hold up cellphone lights at the start of a celebration Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The event, billed as "The Unveil," is taking place one day after Inter Miami CF finalized the signing of international superstar Lionel Messi through the 2025 season.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 15:01:31-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fresh off its first season with soccer sensation Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF will play at a newly named stadium.

DRV PNK Stadium has been renamed Chase Stadium, South Florida's Major League Soccer club announced Tuesday.

The 21,500-seat stadium in Fort Lauderdale was renamed as part of a multi-year deal with JPMorgan Chase.

"Inter Miami is honored to partner with the country's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase," Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami's chief business officer, said in a news release. "We could not have envisioned a more fitting new main partner as we look forward to chasing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond."

As part of the new partnership, anyone with Chase debit or credit cards will have access to an exclusive entrance at the stadium and receive a 25% discount at select concession stands during Wednesday night's home opener against Real Salt Lake.

Built on the former site of Lockhart Stadium, Chase Stadium has been Inter Miami's home since its inaugural season in 2020. The club is building a 25,000-seat stadium called Miami Freedom Park near Miami International Airport.

