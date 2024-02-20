DRV PNK Stadium renamed Chase Stadium ahead of 2024 Inter Miami season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fresh off its first season with soccer sensation Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF will play at a newly named stadium.

DRV PNK Stadium has been renamed Chase Stadium, South Florida's Major League Soccer club announced Tuesday.

The 21,500-seat stadium in Fort Lauderdale was renamed as part of a multi-year deal with JPMorgan Chase.

"Inter Miami is honored to partner with the country's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase," Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami's chief business officer, said in a news release. "We could not have envisioned a more fitting new main partner as we look forward to chasing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond."

As part of the new partnership, anyone with Chase debit or credit cards will have access to an exclusive entrance at the stadium and receive a 25% discount at select concession stands during Wednesday night's home opener against Real Salt Lake.

Built on the former site of Lockhart Stadium, Chase Stadium has been Inter Miami's home since its inaugural season in 2020. The club is building a 25,000-seat stadium called Miami Freedom Park near Miami International Airport.