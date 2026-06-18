Inter Miami mural in Little Havana is must-see destination for soccer fans

MIAMI, Fla. — One thing that creates the tone in Miami is its vibrant colors and street art, which embody the city's culture.

There's a new mural on Calle Ocho in Little Havana that's grabbing everyone's attention.

Inter Miami mural takes over Calle Ocho

"Beautiful, it's beautiful,” said Lance Aylsworth, an Inter Miami season ticket holder.

"Oh, the mural is amazing. I saw it up close and personal, and honestly, it's incredible. It's a piece of art,” said Manny Tuescis, a season ticket holder.

It's a piece of art that took three days to complete.

Just as Miami is embracing the World Cup fever, the city cemented another piece of fútbol heritage with its Inter Miami mural.

"It was great, you know, we had a lot of people from different nationalities come by, it was a cool experience,” said Disem305, the artist.

A cool experience that only got cooler for many fans as they took pictures in front of the mural that features several Inter Miami stars and, of course, Lionel Messi made the cut. On each jersey, their World Cup flags were featured as well.

"I think that's what we were trying to represent through the mural, the melting pot of fútbol,” said Disem305.

While fútbol is a melting pot on full display on Calle Ocho, fans had an even bigger surprise inside the restaurant: They could watch the World Cup, take pictures with the MLS Cup, and feel like a champ for one night.

"We love the cup, we were even there at the game, my buddy and I got season tickets,” said Aylsworth.

"Seeing the trophy in front of me it's like incredible. I was looking forward to seeing this in front of me,” said Tuescis.

