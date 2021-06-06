Watch
Sports

Actions

Serena Williams falls at French Open; Roger Federer withdraws

23-time Grand Slam champion loses to Elena Rynakina
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thibault Camus/AP
Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot as she plays against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth-round match on day eight of the French Open tennis tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Roland Garros in Paris.
Serena Williams slumps after missing shot in fourth round of 2021 French Open
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 17:24:34-04

PARIS — Serena Williams has lost in straight sets in the fourth round of the French Open.

Williams was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Elena Rybakina on Sunday.

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who has won the title at Roland Garros three times. But the 39-year-old American hasn't been past the fourth round there since she was the runner-up in 2016.

This was the 64th time Williams has appeared in that round at a major tournament.

It was the first such match for Rybakina. She is a 21-year-old from Kazakhstan who is ranked 22nd.

Williams' exit came on the same day that Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament -- and a week after Naomi Osaka pulled out, citing a need for a mental health break.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right