Saints' opener against Packers moved to Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida

John Raoux/AP
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of TIAA Bank Field Stadium, home of the NFL football team Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. The NFL announced Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, that the New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla., in a Sept. 12 season opener after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 01, 2021
The New Orleans Saints are playing their season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida.

The NFL announced the Sept. 12 game will still kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and be shown on FOX.

According to the Associated Press, although the Superdome was not heavily damaged in the storm, the league faces staffing challenges in New Orleans due to the city sustaining widespread damage.

The league said the decision to move the game was taken after consulting with state and local officials and both teams in the interest of public safety.

"Details on tickets and other specifics, including how fans can continue to help in the recovery effort, will be announced in the days ahead," the league said.

The Saints will be on the road until Oct. 3, when they will host the New York Giants.

