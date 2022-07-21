Reports: Kyler Murray to become one of NFL's highest-paid players

TUCSON, Ariz. — Kyler Murray is reportedly becoming one of the National Football League's highest-paid players.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals are signing the quarterback to a five-year, $230.5 million deal.

The contract includes $160 million in guaranteed money.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

Schefter reports that Murray's contract will make him the second-highest paid quarterback per year, with an average of $46.1 million annually.

Only Aaron Rodgers, who earns an average of over $50 million annually, would be paid more than Murray.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, he made the Pro Bowl and threw for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the Cardinals to the playoffs. He also ran for 423 yards.

The deal wraps up a contentious offseason in which he scrubbed his social media of any Arizona Cardinals photos and threatened through back channels to hold out if he didn't receive a new deal.

Murray's agent also released a statement expressing his hopes for a new contract.

Relations between the Cardinals and Murray improved when the team expressed interest in finalizing an extension, and Murray agreed to participate in training camp.