Updated: December 21, 2017 - Surf forecast for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

REWIND: It's been pretty flat lately.

SURFCAST DISCUSSION

Quiet weather sticks around through the weekend. Cold front dies out as it heads down the state. Low pressure from it does produce a weak little fetch in our swell window. Wish it was stronger because it's in a good spot but it'll only be enough for some small scale, weak, inconsistent lines Saturday at the lower tides.

By Christmas day a stronger front moves south, it also stalls/washes out but this time over south Florida. Winds will quickly turn onshore and windchop will pick up. Looks like this blow will last a few days so we will have a longer streak of windchop coming to end the year. At least it's something at this point.

SURFCAST SPECIFICS:

FRIDAY: Flat. light wind.

SATURDAY: Knee/thigh high NE swell with some slight east texture on it. Wind East 5-10kts. Weak and inconsistent. Wind ESE 10kts.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Small longboard wave still upcoast. Wind light and variable.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Flat in the morning then wind picks up through the day as the front drops south, building in some choppy swell. Waist plus in the afternoon. Chest plus Treasure Coast. Wind NNE 10-25kts. Strong south drift.

TUESDAY: Waist-chest high windchop. South drift. Wind NE 20kts. *(note models backing off of the local winds so it could be a lot cleaner if this trend holds)

WEDNESDAY: Waist/chest windchop continues. Wind NE 10-20kts.

THURSDAY: knee/Waist high East windchop, turning ESE. Wind E-ESE 15kts.

FRIDAY: Knee/waist high SE windchop. dropping in the afternoon. Wind SE 15kts.

LONG RANGE SURFCAST

Windchop fades out as the next front approaches New years eve with some wave potential with it. Weather pattern gets more active with a few fronts pushing through generating waves.

Long range forecasts hint at the first half of January looking good for at least keeping some rideable waves in the forecast every few days. Maybe taking a rest again around the end of January/start of Feb before cranking up again mid February.

