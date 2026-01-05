Raiders, Browns, Falcons, Cardinals part way with head coaches following NFL regular season

At least three NFL teams will be searching for a new head coach this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Pete Carroll, the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons dismissed Raheem Morris.

The Monday after the regular season is known in the league as “Black Monday,” notorious for teams firing their head coaches following subpar seasons. In Morris’ case, the Falcons did not wait for Monday; he was relieved of his duties Sunday after the team finished 8-9. He had been in charge for two seasons.

Mike Stewart/AP Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta.

Carroll was also let go after one season with the Raiders. The longtime coach, best known for his 14-year run with the Seattle Seahawks that included 10 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII title, came out of retirement to take the Las Vegas job before the 2025 season. The Raiders struggled throughout the year, managing only three wins. As a result, the team will hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Stefanski was unable to turn around a struggling Browns program after six seasons. He was fired on Monday following a 5-12 finish in 2025. Hired in 2020, Stefanski led Cleveland to two playoff appearances, but recent struggles and instability at key positions, notably quarterback, ultimately led to his dismissal.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati.

The Arizona Cardinals also fired their head coach, Jonathan Gannon, on Monday. Gannon had been on the job for three years and never had a winning record. The Cardinals ended the 2025-2026 season 3-14.

Jessie Alcheh/AP Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif.

While the season has ended for the Cardinals, Raiders, Browns and Falcons, the NFL season is far from over, with the playoffs beginning Saturday.