Polo team member taken to trauma center after he fell from horse in Wellington

The Dutta Group played Valiente at National Polo Center
National Polo Club in Wellington
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 06, 2024
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A polo team member fell from a horse and was taken by TraumaHawk to St. Mary's Medical Center on Saturday morning, according to the National Polo Center in Wellington.

The National Polo Center is not identifying the person, citing family privacy, but said he was on one of the two teams playing in the Regional Presidents Cup.

The U.S. Polo Association lists the 11 a.m. match as postponed.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at 11:23 a.m. units were dispatched to 3600 block of 120th Avenue South in Wellington.

The patient "was rapidly assessed and declared a trauma alert," the agency said in an inquiry from WPTV.

A spokesman for the center confirmed the person was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

