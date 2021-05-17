Watch
Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

Tampa Bay takes Game 1 of playoff series
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Joel Auerbach/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point scores the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the third period in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Post scores game-winning goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in first game of playoffs, May 16, 2021
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 23:01:29-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Sunday night to take Game 1 of their playoff series.

Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first appearance of the season, and Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point celebrates after scoring game-winning goal at Florida Panthers in first game of playoffs, May 16, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves. Victor Hedman had three assists. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists and Owen Tippitt also recorded a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal against his former team.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots. Keith Yandle and Sam Bennett each had two assists for Florida.

