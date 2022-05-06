Watch
Sports

Actions

Panthers rout Capitals 5-1 to even series

Barkov, Verhaeghe help top-seeded Florida win
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov celebrates goal vs. Washington Capitals, May 5, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marta Lavandier/AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov celebrates goal vs. Washington Capitals, May 5, 2022
Posted at 10:34 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 22:34:45-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers topped the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night to even their Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell and Mason Marchment also scored for Florida, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington.

Vitek Vanecek gave up five goals on 18 shots in the first two periods, and Ilya Samsonov went into the Capitals' net for the third period. He stopped all 17 shots he saw.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News