USA, Canada hockey fans descend on Milan for Winter Games

MILAN — American and Canadian fans have converged on Milan, Italy, for the second day of men's hockey on Thursday.

Six Florida Panthers are in action for their respective countries, with some playing against each other.

Team USA takes on Latvia as men's ice hockey heats up

Cats star forward Matthew Tkachuk is making his debut in the Winter Games for Team USA when they take on Latvia.

Panthers defensemen Uvis Balinskis and forward Sandis Vilmanis play for the Latvians.

WPTV anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts are tracking the Panthers in Milan and spent Thursday talking with fans heading to the games.

Jon Saby from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, connected with Trim in Milan's Piazza Cordusio.

"Three Florida Panthers — Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett — are playing for Team Canada. Is it hard to switch into cheering for them?" Trim asked Saby.

"I think it's hard to cheer for Marchand any day. I can kind of get behind Bennett because we're from Calgary and he used to be a Flame. I would prefer not play against them, so I'm glad they're on our team this time and not the other team. I can get behind them when they're wearing the Maple Leaf," Saby replied.

From West Palm Beach, Hunter Petrakis traveled to Milan to see Team USA's first hockey game.

"Ten Florida Panthers playing in the Olympics, Matthew Tkachuk for Team USA. What does that say about the organization and being in South Florida?" Trim asked Petrakis.

"Yeah, it's awesome to see a Florida team represented so well in the Olympics. We're going to the game tonight, go team!" Petrakis responded.

Trun also spoke to Tim Kalinowski, an on-air personality for Snapback Sports, a sports social and digital media company, before he attended the U.S. hockey game against Latvia.

"I'm from Boston, a Boston guy, and the way that the Panthers play, a lot gets made of it, but if you're a hockey fan, they are the dream for how you want your team to play," Kalinowski said.

Trim also had a quick interaction with a man wearing a Canadian hockey team hat and scarf.

"What do you think of the Florida Panthers, Marchand, Reinhart and Bennett, playing for Team Canada?" Trim asked him.

"Very good, I love them," the fan simply replied while finishing his Italian gelato.

Trim and McRoberts are tracking the Panthers and their fans while in Milan through Feb. 22.