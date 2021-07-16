Watch
Panthers buy out Keith Yandle, re-sign Gustav Forsling, Anthony Duclair

Veteran defenseman holds longest active ironman streak
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of a game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle's contract.

Yandle was signed for two more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $6.35 million.

The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played.

Yandle becomes an unrestricted free agent immediately.

The Panthers used some of the buyout savings to re-sign 25-year-old defenseman Gustav Forsling and forward Anthony Duclair to three-year contracts.

