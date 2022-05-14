Watch
Sports

Actions

Panthers beat Capitals 4-3 in overtime, win first playoff series since 1996

Carlos Verhaeghe scores game-winning goal, his 6th of series
Florida Panthers center Carlos Verhaeghe celebrates game-winning goal at Washington Capitals, May 13, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Brandon/AP
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe celebrates the winning goal during overtime of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs against the Washington Capitals, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Washington.
Florida Panthers center Carlos Verhaeghe celebrates game-winning goal at Washington Capitals, May 13, 2022
Posted at 11:09 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 23:09:41-04

WASHINGTON — Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner Friday night to send the Panthers to the second round by beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in Game 6.

It’s the franchise's first playoff series victory since 1996, when Florida reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers are still eight wins from getting back to the final. But they will have home-ice advantage for their next series against either the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Verhaeghe's goal was his sixth of the series.

The Capitals lost in the first round for the fourth consecutive season since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News