Panthers beat Capitals 3-2 in OT, tie playoff series

Carter Verhaeghe scores second goal in OT
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe watches puck get past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov, May 9, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Brandon/AP
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe watches the puck get past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov for a goal by Panthers center Sam Reinhart during the third period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington.
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe watches puck get past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov, May 9, 2022
Posted at 10:17 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 22:17:01-04

WASHINGTON — Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.

Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to keep the NHL's best regular-season team from getting pushed to the brink of elimination much earlier in the playoffs than expected.

It's a best-of-three series now with Game 5 Wednesday night at Florida.

The Panthers were just over two minutes away from facing the prospect of getting knocked out at home before Reinhart scored with 2:04 left in the third period.

