Palm Beach Royals ambassadors bring pickleball to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The fastest-growing sport in the world just got more players. This week, the middle and high school students in Palm Beach County got to try pickleball for the first time.

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach Royals, South Florida's Major League Pickleball team, brought the sport to Boys & Girls Clubs across the county.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach Royals bring pickleball to Boys & Girls Clubs

Palm Beach Royals bring pickleball to Boys & Girls Clubs

"It's always fun to try new sports," 10th grader Lucas Phazekas said.

"I think it's pretty nice. I like it," eighth grader Quinton Lynum said.

During the first practice, Palm Beach Royals ambassadors were on the court helping coach the students.

Quinton jumped on the court for his introductory lesson.

"It's pretty complicated, but the more you do it, the easier it is," Lynum said.

Eleanor Sheahan

The ambassadors helped Lynum with technique and taught him the basics of the game.

"Well, they taught me how to hold a paddle, and when they taught me how to hold it, it kind of helped me. And when they taught me not to hit it so hard, it kind of helped me hit it more in bounds and get more points," Lynum said.

Lucas Phazekas said pickleball is like a mix of sports.

"Tennis, but if it was like ping pong," Phazekas said.

Phazekas said after one practice, he is starting to get the hang of it.

"I mean, I got it down somewhat at least," Phazekas said.

New paddles were also donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County by Transworld Business Advisors.

Eleanor Sheahan

"I hope the kids get to learn a new sport and get to be active and not be on their screens maybe for a few minutes and learning teamwork and learning new skills," Andy Cagnetta said. "We know the Boys and Girls Clubs are always worried about their budgets and where they're going to get equipment. And so we're happy as the business community to help that."

Terrance Johnson with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County said the equipment will be put to good use, and any friendly activity to get students up and active is a huge benefit.

"It helps us save some money and keep some money in our pockets, and they can interact with the equipment for free. It's enough for multiple people to use at once," Terrance Johnson said.

After just one hour of playing pickleball, Lynum said all kids should give it a try.

"I think if you have anything on your mind, this is the type of thing that will kind of get things off your mind and have a lot of fun," Lynum said.