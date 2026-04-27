Palm Beach Royals host sold-out minor league pickleball tournament for more than 160 amateur players

For months the Palm Beach Royals have spent the early part of 2026 making themselves part of the community in Palm Beach County however their latest outing may have been their best yet.

WATCH BELOW: 'This event is for the amateurs and for the community,' Zach Hunter tells WPTV

Palm Beach Royals host sold-out amateur pickleball tournament

“We got what you call minor league pickleball, it’s run by the Palm Beach Royals, which is a major league pickleball team," Zach Hunter, Palm Beach Royals owner, said. "This event is for the amateurs and for the community."

A community event that did not disappoint, the two-day event was sold out just days after it was announced.

The minor league pickleball tournament featured over 160 amateur pickleballers ages 12 to 50 and older.

On the final day of action, however, the fans got the surprise of a lifetime:, they were able to finally meet two of the Royals stars.

“I think it just says a lot about the sport in general and how inclusive it can be. Just to have all these players here just says a lot about how much it’s growing,” said Royals star Grayson Goldin.

“I think it’s amazing, I love how they’re having so many events here in Palm Beach, I think it’s awesome. For me to be able to come out and support and see so many people here is just amazing,” said fellow Royals star, Sofia Sewing.

Sofia Sewing, who is one of the top females pickleballers nationally, was born and raised right here in South Florida, and playing for the home team is more than a dream.

“It’s a blessing, I think it’s been a blessing for me to be on this team. Honestly, it came out of nowhere. I wasn’t expecting it, so when it did arise, I jumped on it,” said Sewing.

She’s not the only Floridian on the team, either; they have one of the best men's players in the world, too, Grayson Goldin.

“Yeah, honestly, it’s extremely exciting. I just moved over to this area. I’m from the west coast of Florida, and my dream was to be a Royal, once I heard about the team," said Goldin. "So, to be one of the guys on the team, means a lot to me."

While the players didn’t officially take the court Sunday morning, it was still competitive.

In fact, the team's owner tells us a crazy story of a group of semi-pro 12-year-olds beating 50-year-olds in championship play.

“It’s by skill level and not by age, so the 12-year-olds got them, but it was a really good match," said Hunter. "There's no other sport where you can go to a competitive tournament and see a group of 12-year-olds playing a group of 50-year-olds.