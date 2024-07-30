Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

US women win a first Olympic medal in rugby sevens with comeback victory over Australia

The Americans rushed onto the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory
Did you know that more people travel by bike than car in the center of Paris? That's according to a new report. A study by the urban planning agency Institut Paris Region, or IPR, found that Parisians use bicycles for 11.2% of their trips inside the city, whereas people use cars for just 4.3% of journeys.
United States' Alex Sedrick rugby
Posted
and last updated

Alex Sedrick ran most of the length of the field to give the U.S. women a first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a stunning stoppage-time comeback win over Australia in the bronze-medal match.

The 2016 champion Australians were leading 12-7 with seconds remaining and deep in U.S. territory. The ball went to Sedrick and she bumped off two tacklers before racing all the way to the other end to spark jubilation for the Americans.

The Americans rushed onto the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory. The U.S. women reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and lost to defending champion New Zealand.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)