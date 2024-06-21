Watch Now
US Olympic, other teams will bring their own AC units to Paris, undercutting environmental plan

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland says AC units were high priority
FILE - A living room of the Olympic village is pictured, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers' plans to cut carbon emissions.
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers' plans to cut carbon emissions.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland says while the U.S. appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games.

Hirshland says athletes said AC units were a high priority and something they felt was critical to their performance at the upcoming Olympics.

Average temperatures in Paris hover at around 80 degrees in the summer.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2024 Paris Olympics

