US gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination

An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 and been put in isolation, just days ahead of Opening Ceremonies at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri, reports that Kara Eaker tested positive for the virus. Eaker's father and Al Fong — her coach at GAGE Gymnastics — both confirmed that Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

KSHB reports that Eaker is feeling fine and is asymptomatic. Eaker previously said in an interview with KSHB that she had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

NBC News reports that Eaker was in Japan for training in the town of Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo, when she tested positive.

Another team member has been identified as a "close contact" of Eaker's and has been placed "on standby."

The U.S. women are seeking their third consecutive Olympic gold medal after winning the overall team competition at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Monday's announcement comes just hours after U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff was forced to pull out of Olympic competition after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Two South African soccer players who were staying in the Olympic Village have also tested positive for the virus in recent days, as has an IOC official from South Korea.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2021 Olympic Games will take place on Friday.