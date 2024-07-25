US figure skaters set to get team gold medals at Paris Olympics after ruling in 2022 doping case

The United States figure skating team has been formally confirmed as gold medalists in the 2022 Beijing Olympics by a sports court ruling.

That opens the way for the skaters to get their medals at a presentation ceremony at the Paris Summer Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed Russian appeals to be reinstated as the team event gold medalist.

The Olympic title was lost in January when star skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified and banned in a long-running doping case.

No medals were presented in Beijing in February 2022 when the U.S. finished second and Japan third.