US favored to top overall medal count at Paris Games

The WPTV news team is packing their bags and heading to Paris for the Summer Olympics.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jul 23, 2024

The Paris Olympics are set to open this week.

The United States goes in as the favorite to win the most overall medals.

China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

The Games highlight great individual athletes but are also a surrogate for geopolitcal influence and national pride.

The United States is projected to win 112 medals overall — 39 gold, 32 silver, and 41 bronze.

China is forecast to win 86 overall — 34 gold, 27 silver, and 25 bronze.

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris.

