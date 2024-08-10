Team USA earns victory over Brazil to win gold in women's soccer

The U.S. women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 backed by Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final at the Paris Games.

The Americans who hadn’t won gold since the 2012 London Olympics closed out an undefeated run to the title in its first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

The loss is more heartbreak for Brazil and star Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women’s World Cup or an Olympics.

This is expected to be her last major international tournament. It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final.

