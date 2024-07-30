Simone Biles and US women cruising at Olympics gymnastics team finals

PARIS — Simone Biles leads the U.S. women into the gymnastics team final today at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in 2021 in Tokyo.

It's US, Italy and China in medal position through 2 rotations

Simone Biles did not try her new element on uneven bars yet delivered an excellent routine as the U.S. team increased its lead.

Biles and her teammates now have a 3.102-point lead over second-place Italy heading into their beam routine, with China in third place.

'Simone for President'

There is a “Simone for President” banner being waved in the grandstands in front of the American women.

Jade Carey pointed the flag out to her teammates, who smiled and laughed as the crowd roared its support for the U.S. team.

Halfway through, the Americans are way ahead

The Americans are rolling through the team final competition with a sizeable 3-point lead over Italy after two rotations. The team is in a groove and all smiles as they head to the balance beam.

Sunisa Lee shakes off warmup fall on bars, posts top US score

Lee rebounded after falling off the uneven bars in warmup to complete her routine. She smiled a sigh of relief, even though her feet brushed the mat on one of her rotations. Her score of 14.566 was best among the U.S. women.

It’s all smiles for Biles and Team USA so far

Simone Biles had a wide grin as she jogged off the podium following her routine on the uneven bars.

Michael Phelps stood and applauded her, his own arms raised high as he clapped for America’s star gymnast. He appeared to be filming her on his cellphone. Actor and director Spike Lee also jumped to his feet to cheer for Biles, just as if he was courtside at a New York Knicks game.

Simone Biles doesn’t unveil new skill on bars

Biles is keeping her new uneven bars skill in her pocket for now.

Biles has teased what would have been the sixth gymnastics move that would have been entered in the Code of Points bearing her name — a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. She didn’t do it during the team finals, though.

Chiles dazzles, and Natalie Portman approves

Jordan Chiles raised her arms and screamed “Let’s Go!” after a strong show on bars. The American is demonstrative and couldn’t hide her enthusiasm after scoring a 14.366.

Her parents, watching from the stands, jumped to their feet and her father pumped his chest. Actress Natalie Portman was among those on hand who also stood to cheer Chiles.

Spike Lee has front-row seats

Spike Lee is also doing the right thing: Watching Simone Biles at the Olympics. The movie director has a front-row sea, above the vault runaway, wearing white-framed glasses and a USA basketball shirt.

Brazil’s Saraiva bandaged up

Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva is competing with a band-aid on her face. Saraiva appeared to hit her face on the uneven bars during her warmup.

She laid down on the mat for several seconds before picking herself up. She scored a solid 13.666 when it counted but will spend the rest of the event accenting her bedazzled leotard.

Hezly Rivera is cheering from the floor

Hezly Rivera watched her teammates compete in the women’s team final wearing a white warmup suit. She was not part of the lineup Tuesday. The 16-year-old is an Olympic rookie. She would still receive a medal as part of Team USA.

China was expected to do well on bars, and it did

China with an excellent bars rotation of 42.666. That’s its best event by a wide margin.

The US could come close (and maybe should) match it with a lineup of Chiles, Biles and Lee.

Big response as US moves around the floor

The crowd began chanting “USA! USA!” after the first rotation of the women’s team final and a section of American flag-waving fans rose to their feet as the U.S. team walked past them from the vault to the uneven bars. Jordan Chiles pumped her first in the air several times as she passed by the cheering fans.

Biles, US lead after one rotation

Simone Biles and her U.S. teammates have taken the lead in the team final after the first rotation.

The Americans started on vault and totaled 44.100 points. China is in second place, ahead of Italy. Biles and Co. now move to uneven bars.

Biles gets big cheers for first event

The crowd erupted when Biles completed her first event of the night and received a 14.900. She flashed a huge smile when she stuck her landing.

Biles dials down difficulty slightly on vault

Biles passed on her signature Yurchenko double pike vault, opting for a Cheng vault instead. She drilled it in and earned a 14.900, a stark difference from three years ago when a wonky opening vault caused her to pull out of the team competition to protect herself.

Jade Carey comes back from illness and nails vault

Jade Carey shook off illness and a shaky floor performance in qualifying to drill an excellent Cheng ahead of Biles. Carey received a 14.800

Jordan Chiles began the vault rotation for the Americans by earning a 14.400 for her double-twisting Yurchenko.

Biles’ left leg is taped up again

Biles is taking a little extra caution when it comes to her left calf injury. She had tape starting around her ankle and running about midway up her left leg. She had tried to compete without tape during qualifying but had it quickly applied after tweaking the injury on Sunday.

Simone Biles and Team USA are on the floor

Biles and the Americans will start on vault with Italy. The U.S. will have an opportunity to take an early lead thanks to a lineup that includes Biles doing her Yurchenko double pike vault, the hardest one currently being done in competition by a female gymnast.