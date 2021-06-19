Reigning Olympic champion Tony Ervin fails to advance at US swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Reigning Olympic champion Tony Ervin failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials Saturday.

Ervin returned for one more trials at age 40 knowing he had no real chance to getting to Tokyo.

He managed only the 23rd-fastest time in the morning heats, with the top 16 advancing to the evening semifinals.

Caeleb Dressel was top qualifier and eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian shook off a disappointing performance in the 100 free to post the third-fastest time.

Simone Manuel also bounced back with the second-fastest time in the prelims of the women’s 50 free.