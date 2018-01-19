Police recover Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli's stolen $1,000 costumes, skates

2:54 PM, Jan 18, 2018
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Marissa Castelli and Melvin Tran compete in the Championship Pairs Free Skate routine during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 21, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After a weeklong search, San Francisco police were finally able to locate U.S Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli's stolen competition costumes and ice skates. 

The expensive costumes --  each worth over $1,000 apiece -- skates and other luggage, were taken from her rental car while she and her parents had lunch in Japantown. 

According to Castelli's Twitter account, the burglar smashed the window of the car and ran away with the bags. 

On the Olympic stage, she competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist along with her pair Mervin Tran. 

Castelli is far from the only victim in the Bay area. San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016

