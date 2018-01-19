After a weeklong search, San Francisco police were finally able to locate U.S Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli's stolen competition costumes and ice skates.

UPDATE: the @SFPD found my costumes and skates!!!! Thank you to everyone for the well wishes and positive thought. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you San Francisco Police 🙏🏼 — Marissa Castelli (@MarissaCastelli) January 18, 2018

The expensive costumes -- each worth over $1,000 apiece -- skates and other luggage, were taken from her rental car while she and her parents had lunch in Japantown.

According to Castelli's Twitter account, the burglar smashed the window of the car and ran away with the bags.

After a fun day hanging in San Francisco, we stopped for a quick bite in Japantown before heading to the airport. A thief smashed the window to our rental car took a couple bags, one of those bags contained my skates and my costumes. I am heartbroken.😥 — Marissa Castelli (@MarissaCastelli) January 9, 2018

On the Olympic stage, she competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist along with her pair Mervin Tran.

Castelli is far from the only victim in the Bay area. San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016