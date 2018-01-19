The expensive costumes -- each worth over $1,000 apiece -- skates and other luggage, were taken from her rental car while she and her parents had lunch in Japantown.
According to Castelli's Twitter account, the burglar smashed the window of the car and ran away with the bags.
After a fun day hanging in San Francisco, we stopped for a quick bite in Japantown before heading to the airport. A thief smashed the window to our rental car took a couple bags, one of those bags contained my skates and my costumes. I am heartbroken.😥