Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Paris Olympics sells record 9.7 million tickets — but more are available

Expect to see empty seats at some events
WPTV Reporter Todd Wilson and Producer Allison Stegman explore the streets of Paris leading up to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
Olympic rings in Paris in 2017 after announcement it will host 2024 Summer Olympics
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 25, 2024

After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event's history.

And yet, tickets are still available.

Organizers say 9.7 million tickets were sold or allocated for this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

>> DOWNLOAD THE WPTV APP FOR UPDATES, ALERTS ON THE GAMES!

For Paris, a total of 10 million tickets were put on sale for the Olympics.

Despite the historic popularity of the sporting events and unprecedented scale of this year's competitions, there will still be many empty seats left.

Paris Olympics 2024 - 1280x720

Complete coverage of the Paris Games

9:52 PM, Oct 17, 2018

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)