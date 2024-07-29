Need for speed: West Palm Beach native going for gold in kite foiling

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach native Markus Edegran is ready and hopeful to compete in his first Olympics.

Markus will be competing in kite foiling. This combines kite boarding and foiling. Foiling is the latest technique to come into sailing.

A foil is a type of board with an extended rudder. This allows the board to rise above the water and the sailor to move at much faster paces without the friction of the water along the board.

When you achieve foiling, it is almost like you are flying over the water. Although it looks serene and peaceful, it is very difficult to achieve.

Markus told us that it takes a lot of patience and balance to maintain the necessary foiling technique. He also explained that kite foiling goes at extreme paces, about 50 mph across the waters. He explained it best when he said that he can kite foil from Lake Worth Beach to the Juno Beach Pier faster than we can drive it.

Markus explained to us what foiling means for the sport of sailing.

"The foiling is the way the sport is heading," Markus said. "The speeds are faster. It's more exciting to sail. It's more exciting to watch. I think that half the classes are foiling classes. So yeah, super excited to be a part of that."

He had an early introduction to the water as he followed his brothers’ footsteps and started sailing at 8 years old. He said there was a steep learning curve, but he was automatically hooked.

I asked him about his emotions ahead of the games and he didn’t have much to say regarding those. Markus is very calm ahead of the games and is treating it just like any other five-day race.

"I'm super happy it all lined up and brought me here today," Markus said.

He has been training in the Marseille waters off and on for the last three years ahead of the games. We are rooting for you Markus and hope you contribute to the USA medal count.

Markus’ competition begins on Aug. 4.