Matthew Fallon leads young contingent on U.S. men's Olympic swim team

INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew Fallon dazzled another record-breaking crowd at the U.S. Olympic trials with a record-breaking performance in the 200-meter breaststroke.

And together with Josh Matheny, it will give the American men's swim team a whole new look next month in Paris.

Fallon shattered Josh Prenot's 8-year-old American record by nearly three-quarters of a second Wednesday night, finishing in 2 minutes, 6.54 seconds. Fallon and runner-up Matheny will both be making their first Olympic appearances next month as will Thomas Heilman, the winner of the men's 200-meter butterfly.

The 17-year-old Heilman is the youngest American male to make the Olympic team since 15-year-old Michael Phelps made the roster in 2000.